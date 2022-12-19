1st Circ. Scraps $14M Deal In HelloFresh Telemarketing Suit

By Allison Grande (December 19, 2022, 10:39 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has axed a $14 million settlement to resolve a putative class action accusing HelloFresh of making illegal telemarketing calls, finding that it was too difficult to determine if the deal was fair because the same counsel represented all class members regardless of the way they were contacted by the company. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS