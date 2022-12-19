Del. Justices Undo $690M Award In Boardwalk Pipeline Case

By Dave Simpson (December 19, 2022, 11:26 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court reversed a Chancery Court decision that awarded former minority unit-holders of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP $690 million in their class action lawsuit over a $1.5 billion public-unit buyout, ruling on Monday that Boardwalk's general partner acted in "good faith" in relying on the advice of counsel....

