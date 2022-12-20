Forex Execs Ask 11th Circ. To Toss Dinar Fraud Convictions

By Cara Salvatore (December 20, 2022, 10:30 PM EST) -- Three executives of a dinar exchange convicted of fraud after an advertising partner hyped the Iraqi currency by claiming its price could catapult told the Eleventh Circuit Monday that they didn't mislead anyone and that their jury should have been told that "fraud" differs from "deceit."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS