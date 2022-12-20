Texas Man Resentenced To 12 Years For Tricare Fraud

By Peter McGuire (December 20, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- A Texas businessman found guilty in a $100 million scheme to defraud the U.S. military's health program was resentenced to 12 years in prison by a federal judge after the Fifth Circuit reversed one of his convictions in the case, according to a sentencing order entered Tuesday....

