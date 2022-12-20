Weinstein Jury Hangs On Sentencing Issue In LA Rape Verdict

By Craig Clough (December 20, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- One day after a Los Angeles jury convicted Harvey Weinstein of rape and two other felony sex offenses, the presiding judge declared a mistrial Tuesday after jurors deadlocked on a separate question of whether the crimes involved "aggravating factors" that could have boosted Weinstein's maximum sentence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS