Bankman-Fried Gets $250M Bail Deal In 1st SDNY Appearance

By Pete Brush (December 22, 2022, 1:57 PM EST) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in Manhattan federal court wearing leg shackles Thursday to face charges that he looted his $32 billion cryptocurrency exchange, securing a massive $250 million bail package a day after prosecutors announced that two of his former top aides have struck plea deals....

