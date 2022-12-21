9th Circ. Says TCPA Doesn't Cover Facebook Birthday Texts

By Hailey Konnath (December 21, 2022, 10:30 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday held that a lower court was correct to toss a proposed class action alleging that Facebook's text message reminders about friends' birthdays violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, ruling that the act doesn't cover the manner in which Facebook sent the texts....

