Fencers' Creds Foiled Harvard Bribe Case, Attys Say

By Brian Dowling (December 22, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- Prosecutors who indicted a former Harvard coach, alleging admissions fraud, chased a trial win of the type brought home in earlier "Varsity Blues" cases but came up short when they couldn't overcome strong testimony from the qualified fencing recruits, outside lawyers told Law360....

