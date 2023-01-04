Health & Pharma Legal Clashes Didn't Take A Holiday Break

By Jeff Overley (January 3, 2023, 10:29 PM EST) -- While many Americans were bringing glad tidings and popping bubbly, attorneys spent the final week of 2022 bringing lawsuits, appeals and other court filings of eye-popping significance for health care providers and drug companies in cases involving the False Claims Act, the opioid crisis and purported price-fixing schemes....

