Auto Co. Escapes $21M Damages Bid In Ga. Fatal Defect Case

By Rosie Manins (January 3, 2023, 4:03 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has denied a Georgia widow's attempt to get an additional $21 million in damages, attorney fees and litigation costs from an auto parts maker already on the hook for more than $118 million, finding the company's defenses in the product liability case were not frivolous....

