Fox Purchase Option In FanDuel Worth $3.7B, Court Confirms

By Caleb Symons (January 4, 2023, 6:47 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Manhattan has confirmed that Fox would need to pay at least $3.7 billion to exercise its option to buy 18.6% of FanDuel, according to an uncontested decision that precedes a separate fight over plans for the online betting platform to be taken public....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS