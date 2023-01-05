California Water District Joins 'Forever Chemicals' MDL

By Peter McGuire (January 5, 2023, 4:06 PM EST) -- A water district that serves tens of thousands of customers in California's San Francisco Bay region has joined sprawling multidistrict litigation against 3M, DuPont and other companies alleging decades of exposure to products containing toxic "forever chemicals," including firefighting foam, contaminated its drinking water system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS