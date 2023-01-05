Google To Pay $23M To End Decade-Old Data Privacy Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (January 5, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- Google has agreed to pay $23 million and update its disclosures to resolve a decade-old, nationwide proposed class action on remand from the U.S. Supreme Court that claims it violated privacy statutes by sharing nearly 200 million users' search terms with third parties, according to a California federal court filing Wednesday....

