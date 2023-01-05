Altria Accuses Juul Of Hiding Vaping Settlement Details

By Joyce Hanson (January 5, 2023, 6:50 PM EST) -- Juul investor Altria Group has asked a California federal court to force the e-cigarette company to cough up secretly held information about its recently announced settlement with approximately 10,000 plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation and a related state court case over a vaping epidemic....

