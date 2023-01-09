High Court Turns Away Fed Workers' Age Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (January 9, 2023, 12:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up an age bias suit filed by an ex-Secret Service agent and an air traffic control specialist whose allegations had been tossed because they alerted only the agencies they worked for, but not federal prosecutors, when they filed their claims....

