Meta Subject To Housing Ads Oversight Until 2026, Feds Say

By Lauren Berg (January 9, 2023, 9:48 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms will be supervised until 2026 to ensure its compliance with an agreement to stop using a tool that allows its advertisers to exclude certain Facebook users from seeing housing ads based on their race, religion, sex, disability and national origin, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS