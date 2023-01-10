Block Inc. Urges Chancery To Toss Shareholder's Tidal Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 10, 2023, 5:08 PM EST) -- Directors at Jack Dorsey's Block Inc. carefully scrutinized a proposed deal to buy Norwegian music-streaming service Tidal in 2021, an attorney for the company told Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday, urging the court to toss a shareholder's claims that Dorsey's friendship with rap mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter tainted the deal....

