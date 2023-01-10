Fla. Project, Chinese Investors Settle EB-5 Fraud Class Action

By David Minsky (January 10, 2023, 4:33 PM EST) -- A group of Chinese nationals has asked a Florida federal judge to approve a settlement in a class action alleging that they were defrauded out of nearly $100 million to fund Jupiter's Harbourside Place mixed-use development project through a foreign investment program, one week before a bench trial was to begin....

