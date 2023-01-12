Porsche Inks Deal To End Suit Over Faulty Software Update

By Mike Curley (January 12, 2023, 6:11 PM EST) -- Porsche Cars NA Inc. has reached a settlement to resolve claims that a May 2020 software update caused vehicles' Porsche Communication Management system to malfunction and drain the cars' batteries, offering full reimbursement for any vehicle owners who paid out of pocket to repair the system....

