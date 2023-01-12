Real Estate Rumors: Meta, Opportunity Fund, Harbert

By Andrew McIntyre (January 12, 2023, 5:58 PM EST) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has purchased more than 500 additional acres of land in Kansas City and now owns roughly 874 acres there, the Kansas City Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for land in Kansas City's Northland area, and Meta may build data center space there alongside a data center the company is already building, according to the report, which did not indicate the price Meta paid for the land....

