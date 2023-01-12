Ford Owes $58K In 3rd PowerShift MDL Jury Verdict

By Craig Clough (January 12, 2023, 10:13 PM EST) -- Ford violated California's lemon law by failing to buy back a 2013 Ford Fiesta from a customer whose vehicle needed six transmission repairs and three new clutches in roughly two years, a Los Angeles federal jury decided Thursday in the third verdict to come from hundreds of consolidated federal cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS