Patent Challenger Says Vidal Imposed Sanctions Too Fast

By Andrew Karpan (January 13, 2023, 7:13 PM EST) -- A company that was found by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal to abuse the patent review process is arguing that the director herself broke the law by denying the company a chance to respond to the abuse accusations before ejecting the company from its challenge to a patent attached to a $2.2 billion jury verdict against Intel....

