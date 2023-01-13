Pipeline Health Gets OK For Plan To Cut $330M In Debt

By Rick Archer (January 13, 2023, 2:52 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Friday approved Pipeline Health System's Chapter 11 plan, which the hospital operator said will trim $330 million in debt and set the company back on the path to becoming a sustainable operation....

