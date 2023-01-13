Electric Truck Co. Inks $35M Deal To End Contract Boasts Suit

By Linda Chiem (January 13, 2023, 7:11 PM EST) -- Investors have asked a California federal judge to bless a $35 million cash-and-stock settlement in their proposed class action accusing electric-truck maker Workhorse Group Inc. investors of overhyping its production capabilities and its prospects for winning a multibillion-dollar contract to revamp the U.S. Postal Service's delivery fleet....

