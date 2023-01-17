Mark Cuban Blasts Plaintiff Swap In Crypto Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 17, 2023, 10:59 PM EST) -- "Shark Tank" personality and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has criticized an attempt to switch out named plaintiffs in a proposed class action over his promotional work for cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital, saying that with one named plaintiff dropping out of the case, there are no longer any Florida-based plaintiffs, and the court therefore no longer has jurisdiction to hear the suit's claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS