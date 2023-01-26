Ill. LLCs Beware: Minority Owners May Use Privileged Docs

By Adam Diederich and Kirstie Brenson (January 26, 2023, 12:28 PM EST) -- Issues of attorney-client privilege have captured headlines in recent months, from the oral arguments in In re: Grand Jury before the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month, to former President Donald Trump's claims last fall that some of the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago were protected by the attorney-client privilege. ...

