Epstein Victim Claims Ex-Chase Bank Exec Witnessed Abuse

By Dorothy Atkins (January 17, 2023, 10:33 PM EST) -- A victim of the disgraced, late Jeffrey Epstein's decadeslong sex trafficking scheme beefed up her proposed class action against JPMorgan Chase Bank NA in New York federal court Friday, accusing former Chase bank executive James "Jes" Staley of witnessing Epstein's sexual abuse and helping cover it up for years....

