Activision Beats Shareholder Suit Over 'Frat House' Culture

By Hailey Konnath (January 17, 2023, 10:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday threw out, for good, investors' derivative suit against Activision Blizzard Inc. stemming from allegations that the company fostered a hostile, "frat house" work culture, finding that shareholders haven't reasonably shown that asking the company to take action would've been futile....

