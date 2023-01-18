Boxing Promoter, A No-Show For Ga. Trial, Is Arrested In Ohio

By Kelcey Caulder (January 18, 2023, 8:31 PM EST) -- Boxing promoter Daniel Eric Jay, who is charged in Georgia with helping a reality television personality who starred in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" run a Ponzi scheme and fraudulently secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan, was arrested in Ohio and is being transferred back to Georgia, according to a hearing in federal court on Wednesday....

