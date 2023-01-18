Funding 'Not Secured': Tesla Investors Tell Jury Musk Lied

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 18, 2023, 10:50 PM EST) -- Counsel for a certified class of thousands of Tesla shareholders delivered openings Wednesday in a California federal trial over allegations that CEO Elon Musk violated securities law when he tweeted about taking Tesla private, telling jurors the billionaire businessman "lied" when he said funding for the transaction had been secured....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS