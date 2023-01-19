Army Generals Ask High Court to Keep Terror Aid Decision

By Katie Buehler (January 19, 2023, 8:36 PM EST) -- A group of retired U.S. Army generals urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a lower court's ruling allowing liability claims related to a terrorist attack to proceed against Twitter, Facebook and Google, arguing that the companies should be held responsible for playing a central role in the Islamic State group's recruiting success....

