Ga. Panel Says Family's Notice To City Fails In Flooding Case

By Tom Lotshaw (January 19, 2023, 3:19 PM EST) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals panel said an intent to sue notice filed by a family whose Alpharetta, Georgia, home flooded was not specific enough about alleged damages to comply with state law, reversing a trial court's denial of the city's motion to dismiss the case....

