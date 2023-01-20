MB Financial Beats $400M FCA Suit Via Public Disclosure Rule

By Hailey Konnath (January 20, 2023, 8:14 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge threw out a False Claims Act suit claiming MB Financial snagged $400 million in misbegotten reimbursements from federal regulators after taking on loans from a failed Chicago bank, ruling that the underlying allegations were already publicly disclosed....

