SEC Says NJ Atty, Others Bilked Seniors Out of $150K

By Hailey Konnath (January 19, 2023, 9:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday accused a practicing New Jersey attorney and a disbarred Florida attorney of scamming an older couple out of $150,000 of their retirement funds, according to a complaint filed in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS