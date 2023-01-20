Attys For Takeda Employees Want $7.3M On 401(k) Lineup Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 20, 2023, 10:19 PM EST) -- Lawyers representing a group of Takeda Pharmaceuticals employees are asking for $7.3 million in attorney fees for their work in securing a $22 million settlement with the company to resolve claims that Takeda loaded its 401(k) plan with underperforming and high-cost investment options....

