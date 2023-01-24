Apple Makes Bid To Toss French App Developers' Antitrust Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (January 23, 2023, 9:19 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. has asked a California federal judge to dismiss a bid from French app developers hoping to join ongoing antitrust litigation accusing the tech giant of charging developers supracompetitive fees to sell their apps on its platform, insisting the developers waited too long to bring about "copycat claims." ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS