NIGC Urges 9th Circ. To Uphold Tribal Casino Approval

By Joyce Hanson (January 24, 2023, 5:30 PM EST) -- The National Indian Gaming Commission has asked the Ninth Circuit to confirm a lower court's approval of plans for a tribal casino in California, saying an advocacy group's suit against the development fails because the tribe is federally recognized and gaming-eligible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS