Siemens Liable For Miss. Water System Failure, Residents Say

By Nate Beck (January 24, 2023, 5:36 PM EST) -- Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, told a court that Siemens Industry Inc. can't escape responsibility for its work on the city's water system that they say led the system into financial ruin ahead of an August collapse that deprived 150,000 people of drinking water for months....

