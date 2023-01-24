Activision Shuts Down Another Investor 'Frat Boy' Culture Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 24, 2023, 7:22 PM EST) -- Activision Blizzard will not have to face class action claims that it misled shareholders about investigations by state and federal agencies into its allegedly sexist, "frat boy" workplace culture, with a California federal judge finding that the investors' claims in the third amended complaint weren't strong enough....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS