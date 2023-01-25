Florida Resident Sues NFL For Unwanted Marketing Messages

By Elaine Briseño (January 25, 2023, 5:51 PM EST) -- A resident of Florida has filed a proposed class action in a New York federal court against NFL Enterprises LLC, claiming it spammed him and other residents in his state with unwanted marketing text messages in violation of the Telephone Solicitation Act....

