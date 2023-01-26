Afghan Child's Family Seeks Penalty For Marine's TV Interview

By Rae Ann Varona (January 26, 2023, 12:04 AM EST) -- An Afghan couple accusing a U.S. Marine and his wife of kidnapping their niece wants the American couple sanctioned after images of the child appeared on national television in an alleged violation of a court order meant to protect her identity from the Taliban. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS