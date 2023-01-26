Attys Seek $4.5M Award In Yen-Libor Benchmark-Rigging Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 26, 2023, 9:29 PM EST) -- Lowey Dannenberg PC has asked a Manhattan federal judge to approve a $4.5 million award for its work representing investors in a sprawling benchmark-rigging action on the heels of a $22.5 million settlement resolving claims against certain major financial institutions, including Barclays PLC and broker ICAP Europe Ltd....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS