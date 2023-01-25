Snapchat Can't Shake Speed Filter Injury Suit

By Rosie Manins (January 25, 2023, 6:18 PM EST) -- Snapchat was dealt another blow by Georgia appellate judges on Wednesday in a product liability case over its so-called speed filter, losing a debate about whether a couple sufficiently alleged the filter's negligent design was the proximate cause of their injuries....

