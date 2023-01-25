Russia-Focused Immigration Atty Couple Cop To Fraud Plot

By Pete Brush (January 25, 2023, 3:47 PM EST) -- A husband-and-wife legal team told a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that they illegally schemed to assist clients of their Russia-focused New York City immigration law practice to gain asylum in the U.S. by testifying falsely that they were gay....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS