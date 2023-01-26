Boeing, Victims Spar In Texas Court Over 737 Max Monitor

By Lauren Castle (January 26, 2023, 7:05 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge pressed federal prosecutors on Thursday on whether The Boeing Co. should have an outside monitor to enforce a deferred prosecution agreement for accusations stemming from two plane crashes during an arraignment at which families of victims who'd traveled from afar spoke their piece....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS