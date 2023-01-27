Calif. Tribes Score Wins In State Gaming Compact Suits

By Ali Sullivan (January 27, 2023, 9:58 PM EST) -- A California federal court has sided with four Native American tribes in their gaming compact spat with the state, granting summary judgment to the tribes after the Ninth Circuit last year ruled that any state bids to discuss topics not directly related to gaming in compact negotiations aren't in good faith....

