Philippines Casino Operator Looks To Enforce $329M Award

By Joyce Hanson (January 27, 2023, 7:38 PM EST) -- A Philippines casino operator has asked a New York federal court for a final judgment recognizing and enforcing a $329 million foreign arbitration award against Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc. and its parent, Sureste Properties Inc., saying they are subject to personal jurisdiction in the Empire State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS