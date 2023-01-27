Texas High Court Won't Hear Austin's $2.4M Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 27, 2023, 8:34 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court refused on Friday to hear a bid to reverse a $2.4 million jury verdict against the City of Austin, which had been found responsible for a municipal power line that strayed outside city property and electrocuted a construction worker laboring nearby....

