Boeing Seeks MDL For Indonesia Plane Crash Victim Suits

By Micah Danney (January 27, 2023, 10:03 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday to consolidate pretrial proceedings of 21 suits against it over the deaths of 42 passengers and crew in the 2021 crash of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182....

