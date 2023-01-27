NY Lawmaker Urges Sanctions For MSG Owner Over Atty Ban

By Renee Hickman (January 27, 2023, 8:24 PM EST) -- A New York state lawmaker is urging the National Basketball Association and National Hockey League to sanction James Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden and the New York Knicks and Rangers, for his use of facial recognition technology to exclude courtroom adversaries from games....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS